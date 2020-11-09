Here are some work in progress development shots of the A300B4-200 in P3D to close off the working week. These were taken this week during systems testing.
Here are some work in progress development shots of the A300B4-200 in P3D to close off the working week. These were taken this week during systems testing.
Does anybody know of anyway to tell your landing rate in feet per minute? With P3D I used https://www.lrmclient.org/. However, they don't show any...Last Post By: Kronzky Today, 05:38 PM
Boy, I sure hope somebody here can help. I'm about to give up. Been struggling with correctly landing Cessna 172 Skyhawk for months. I've narrowed...Last Post By: Mina's Man Today, 05:35 PM
Details: TOP VOTED ISSUE – 09.10 (MICROSOFT FLIGHT SIMULATOR FORUM FEEDBACK ONLY) Direct Link to Bugs & Issues Forum Thread Note – The...Last Post By: JohnnyJohnJohn Today, 05:34 PM
Today's flight is in the wonderful Kitfox Ultralight for sale in the Microsoft Flight Simulator Marketplace. Taking off from Colon, where one...Last Post By: JohnnyJohnJohn Today, 05:30 PM