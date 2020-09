Taburet - Fishburn Airfield For MSFS

The UK North East's premier GA Airfield located in the heart of County Durham near the village of Sedgefield. Fishburn Airfield is a small grass strip airfield in Fishburn, County Durham. The airfield was opened on 30 June 1995 by the then local MP and Leader of the Opposition Tony Blair. It was named as "Airfield of the Year" by aviation magazine Flyer in 2004 for its welcoming atmosphere and bacon butties. The scenery include custom objects and adjustment to some buildings around the area.

