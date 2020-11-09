Aeroplane Heaven Releases Tecnam P2010 For P3D

Close in performance to the Cessna 182 "Skylane", the P2010 is a true sports aircraft with a cruising speed close to 140 knots. That performance comes from the four-cylinder, Lycoming 180 HP IO-360 engine. There is also an option to have a more powerful IO-390-C3B6 providing 215 hp @ 2,700 rpm, coupled with a 3-bladed MT variable-pitch propeller. Naturally, we have opted for the more powerful powerplant.

Our simulation faithfully reproduces the luxury sportscar feel of the P2010. Latest PBR material techniques mean we can deliver hyper-realistic materials and textures inside including soft leather seating, grained plastic moulding, polished metals and glossy plastics. Realistic carpeting and aerated roof lining complete the picture. Outside you will find the advanced composite material of the fuselage faithfully reproduced. The all-metal wings and tailplanes etc. have the correct flush-rivetted look with "pressure-puffs" across the surfaces. Every nut, bolt and wire has been accurately modelled and you will find a complete, highly detailed Lycoming engine under the lift up nose panel.

