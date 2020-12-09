  • Op-Ed: A Beginners View of Flight Simulator 2020

    Nels_Anderson
    A Beginners View of Flight Simulator 2020

    By Neil Birch

    A Beginners View of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

    Welcome to a new era of flight simulation.

    I have been lucky enough to have flown FS2020 for some time now (was a beta tester), and I must admit that my view is still the same as when I first experienced it, and that is WOW!

    I am certainly not an expert on all matters regarding FS2020, I have simply flown it, but I must say, it pretty much worked out of the box for me. In saying that though, this is the first time in my 72 years of existence that no manual was included, which I thought was absolutely ridiculous for such a complex beast.

    I have been around flight simulators since almost the beginning, way back to 1980 in fact, and still have in my little black book, Bruce Artwick's telephone number (the younger generation might not know who he is). I started on the Sinclair Spectrum 48K, the start of a long line of computers, and the simulator was called "Flight" and came on a cassette.

    It consisted (if my memory serves me right) mainly of green squiggly lines. Back then you had to have a good imagination, but I can still remember how cutting edge it was, even back then.

    The successor to the 48K was the Sinclair Spectrum 128K, but I skipped that and went straight to the Commodore 64, which had slightly better graphics. It also enabled me to use subLogic's Flight Simulator II and all the scenery discs which came with it (I purchased a second floppy disc drive especially for it).

    A Beginners View of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

    As many of you will be aware, I love microlights and small aircraft (especially farm strip flying), and so when I moved to FS98, I designed most of the British Isles for it, and was the first person to design a mesh terrain for the UK.

    I then started designing my own scenery named "Farm Strips", being inspired by my late dear friend Bryan Lockyear's, guide book "Farm Strips and Private Airfields Flight Guide". Believe it or not, the UK has no fewer that over 300 grass strips dotted around the country.

    In 2007, like millions of others, I moved to FSX which was a huge leap forward in terms of realism, enhanced further by the likes of Just Flight and Playsim with their photographic sceneries of the UK. Again, the development of my own Farm Strips continued on this platform.

    After over 12 years on FSX I decided to move to X-Plane 11, my first true 64 bit simulator. Using Laminar Research's freely available scenery designer called World Editor (WED) and FlyAgi's add-ons, plus Jonathan Harris' excellent FS2XPLANE plugin (without which I wouldn't have been able to alter my FSX files), I managed to convert some of my FSX farm strips to X-Plane.

    Note: If you're reading this Jonathan, many thanks...and please consider making a program called FSX2-2020.

    Anyway...I won't bore you with the rest, but at least now you have some idea of where I am coming from.

    Which leaves us with FS2020.

    A Beginners View of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

    When I first opened MSFS 2020 I was slightly wary, as it had a similar interface to FSW (Flight Sim World), Dovetail Games attempt at breaking into the flight simulator genre; and we all know the outcome to that particular story.

    Now I must admit, I didn't bother with Courchevel or the flight training option in MSFS 2020, I just wanted to fly somewhere that I knew. Looking at the world map, I was initially very disappointed by the choice of airports in the UK (I bet I wasn't the only one). However, it wasn't until I noticed the airport search box did I realise that I had over 37,000+ airports and airfields at my disposal!

    I typed in EGIL, St. Michael's (a microlight training field over on the Fylde coast) and to my incredible surprise it was listed...WOW! I selected it and a few minutes later, there I was, at EGIL. The grass was unbelievable and for a default aircraft, the graphics were first class.

