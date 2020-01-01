Microsoft Flight Simulator Performance & Benchmark Analysis



Microsoft Flight Simulator Performance & Benchmark Analysis: Take flight with the best build possible.

Note: This article is republished from PremiumBuilds.com. You can read the original article here.

Since the release of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 we’ve put the PremiumBuilds test rig to work, analyzing the factors that have the most impact on performance in this sim. In this article, we’ll discuss what we’ve found and use the data to inform component recommendations – such as the CPU, GPU and memory -- so that you can be sure of getting the best performance in Flight Simulator 2020.

GPU killer, CPU hater, or just plain badly coded?

There’s been a lot of talk about Flight Simulator 2020’s performance since its release, and not all of it has been positive. In particular, people have pointed to benchmarks and testing showing frame rates in the mid 40’s on high-end hardware – indeed the highest-end hardware, and claimed that the game is a dog, or that no PC can run it well. This is unfair. It’s perfectly possible to specify a system that runs this game fluidly and at acceptable frame rates. It’s a more involved process than for a ‘normal’ gaming PC though: there are interdependent factors at play and imbalances between components or incorrect settings can be detrimental to the experience. This article uses the data to help you understand exactly what makes this sim tick.

Simulators: They’re not just toys.

The first major issue is that whilst it can be achingly beautiful Flight Simulator 2020 is a simulator, not a game in the traditional sense. There is a complex flight model running behind the scenes, calculating the physics that dictate whether you’re flying or falling. Ultimately it is this physics model that constrains performance. Our testing shows that the game uses just 4 threads (and yet can still max out 8 core CPUs at times) and performance is primarily dependent on the single-core speed of the CPU.



That said, no current hardware will exceed around 60 FPS in this game using the full flight model. Frame rates are variable and we conducted our testing under the most challenging conditions because these place the biggest demands on the underpinning hardware. Where we’ve demonstrated a playable 35FPS over a busy city it translates to a buttery smooth 50 FPS+ flying high over less complex terrain on the same configuration. There are also still some consistency issues particularly as the sim initializes at a busy airport or when you overfly a complex urban area. You shouldn’t be surprised to see frame rates in the low teens in this situation but it smooths out after a few seconds. We experienced this across almost all configurations and have witnessed it in others testing too so it appears to be an ingrained issue with the code, not the hardware. Hopefully, such performance inconsistencies will be ironed out as the sim matures. In particular, it relies on the aging Direct X 11 API, one of the reasons it’s so constricted to 4 cores. There is a planned migration to DX12 in future and we’re hopeful this will bring substantial optimizations with it.With those expectations set, let’s dig into the numbers and see what we can learn:

The testing protocol:

Every test in this article followed the same pattern. Using an A320 we took off from JFK Airport, climbing to 2000 feet, flying towards Manhattan and then turning left to overfly Manhattan before ending logging over the Statue of Liberty in a flight lasting 3 minutes. This is arguably a ‘worst case’ scenario for Flight Simulator 2020 with an airliner over a busy metropolitan area and many users have reported NYC ‘unplayable’. Each test was conducted in order to isolate the variable under test: For the CPU tests we ran an RTX 2080 Ti GPU at 1080p and high graphics settings ensuring that the system was entirely CPU bound throughout the flight. When testing GPUs we used our Ryzen 3600 test system with 16Gb RAM at 3600MHz. The Ryzen 3600 was chosen for two primary reasons: Firstly it’s more representative of the CPU that most people will be running. Secondly it demonstrated more consistency than the pure 8 core i7-9700K, probably because of the flexibility of the 6 physical and 6 additional logical cores made available via multithreading. Ram testing also used the Ryzen CPU owing to the known benefits of RAM speed with Zen 2 CPU’s but kept the GPU and game settings the same.

Flight Simulator 2020 CPU scaling

We can see in the graph above the impact of CPU performance, from a Ryzen 3100 analogue (in fact the Ryzen 3600 with 2 cores disabled) to the 6 core 12 thread Ryzen 3600, followed by the 8 core Intel i7-9700K in various states of overclock. The broad pattern is consistent with game performance closely tied to CPU performance but there are a couple of features of interest. Firstly note that the 4C/8T CPU suffers terrible performance in Low, 1% Low, and 0.1% low metrics: This is indicative of the playing experience with large and frequent stutters, lag and spikes. Despite this for the most part the game was playable with the aircraft controllable but it is far from ideal.

Contrast those results with the six-core, 12-threaded Ryzen 3600: Here we see a small increase in peak and average FPS, but a marked improvement in the Low and 1% Low metrics, from 10-12FPS to 26 and 20 FPS respectively. This manifests in a much more consistent playing experience with smooth framerates and little stutter. Note that the 0.1% lows remain in the basement, at 8 FPS: They will become a consistent feature of this analysis whenever a CPU limit is encountered.

Moving to the Intel i7-9700K, this chip has been on the podium of gaming CPU’s throughout 2019 and the first half of 2020 with only the i9-9900K and now the Comet Lake iterations superseding it. It marginally outperforms the Ryzen 3600 in Flight Simulator 2020 at stock speeds but still suffers from rock bottom 0.1% lows. Overclocking it to 4.7GHz and then 4.9GHz sees a small improvement proportional to the increased clock speed and importantly an improvement in 1% and 0.1% Lows – the CPU is being maxed out less often at this higher clock speed. This allows us to draw the conclusion that FS2020 peak performance is indeed dictated by the CPU, and primarily by the CPU’s individual core speed and not necessarily the total CPU performance.

Logging CPU usage throughout testing rarely saw any CPU exceed 60% utilization. However, logging on a per core basis sees individual cores hitting their limit at 95%+ utilization. Occasions where all active cores become swamped correlates to those instances of 0.1% Lows in frame rates. This is visible on the graph below: The dotted lines represent lesser used cores, the dashed lines the more prominently used cores that are running the game code. On two occasions here we see spikes towards total CPU utilization denoted by the solid red line. These instances correlate to several seconds of very low performance with long frame times and stutter and is the source of those shockingly low 0.1% lows when CPU limits are reached.

Simply put, when the CPU can’t cope with the game engine, it stalls and we see a huge spike in frame time as the GPU sits and waits for information to render the next frame. See videos of a Ryzen 3950X making just 44FPS in FS2020 whilst showing under 20% utilisation? Now you know why. This Sim cannot use more than 4 cores.

CPU Scaling Conclusions

Microsoft Flight Simulator needs a combination of adequate cores and the highest individual core speeds possible. The Ryzen 5 3600 performs admirably and would be our recommendation for anyone building on a budget. Mid-tier processor recommendations go to the Ryzen 7 3800X due to its 8c/16t topology and 4.5GHz boost speed, and the Intel Core i5-10600K due to its even higher single-core capability and hyperthreading. At the high end we recommend the Intel Core i7-10700K or the i9-10900K – and if you’re serious about squeezing every last frame out of Flight Simulator 2020 – then a strong cooling solution and some time spent overclocking is well-advised no matter what CPU you opt for.