  • X-Plane 11.50 Now Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-10-2020 11:38 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    X-Plane 11.50 Now Released

    X-Plane 11.50 is a major update that completely rewrites the rendering engine to use modern rendering APIs: Vulkan (on Windows and Linux systems) and Metal (on Mac). It is now out of beta testing and available to all X-Plane users!

    This version includes new options in the Graphics Settings screen to enable Vulkan or Metal, which require a restart of the sim to go into effect. Please note that the first load time with Metal and Vulkan will be surprisingly slow. This is lots of shaders/pipelines compiling for the first time; subsequent runs will be faster.

    Prior to 11.50, X-Plane used OpenGL exclusively. OpenGL is a standardized way to talk to a computers graphics card and put images on the screen. With version 11.50, X-Plane introduces Vulkan and Metal. These are similar standards but they are more modern and efficient than OpenGL. We chose to undertake this project because we were unsatisfied with the performance of X-Plane running OpenGL. This shortcoming was particularly visible in the form of stuttering, when the sim loses track of time and then jumps ahead.

    Vulkan and Metal work in a similar manner to provide images on the screen. Unlike OpenGL though, they were designed with modern hardware in mind. Vulkan and Metal simply reduce the amount of overhead necessary to talk to the graphics card.

    See the full release notes here for the list of all updated airports and the full list of changes/bug fixes. You can find instructions on how to update X-Plane here!

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro avro vulcan beechcraft beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dc designs dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fly-in flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks studios taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    HoratioWondersocks

    Full screen washed out Nvidia question.

    Thread Starter: HoratioWondersocks

    Hello All My graphics card (NVIDIA GT 730) a modest but perfectly acceptable card for Fs9, bar one thing. If FS9 is running in any windowed mode...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 12:46 PM Go to last post
    gazeb

    FSX to XPlane 11.x to MFS2020?

    Thread Starter: gazeb

    Hi, I used FSX for years and was never particularly happy with the frame rate or flight model. A couple of years ago I switched across to XPlane...

    Last Post By: Kurtvw Today, 12:44 PM Go to last post
    Skywatcher12

    Question for any recent Windows XP users

    Thread Starter: Skywatcher12

    I'm considering switching FS9 to Win XP cause Win 10 sux. I have a couple of concerns going with XP and can test one of those concerns. There...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 12:44 PM Go to last post
    Miggers

    FS9 and it's ILS runways.

    Thread Starter: Miggers

    I use RAF Valley a lot. The ILS runway is 14 and the ILS is "live",but Fs always gives a "visual" approach,even to the twice daily Eastern...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 12:42 PM Go to last post