Airwego Virtual Airline Group Supports Latest Flight Simulators

    Flying the Compass

    Airwego Virtual Airline Group

    Press Release September 2020

    The virtual world, from a Flight Simulation perspective, has changed dramatically over the last few months with two (Microsoft Flight Simulator and P3D v5) new platforms arriving in quick succession.

    With an increased focus on our shared hobby, from those who haven't experienced it previously, virtual airlines have an important role to play in providing an accessible platform to new recruits to help them fully engage with the opportunities it presents. As a long standing virtual airline (established 2000) The Airwego Group is well placed with an experienced Staff Team and library of resources to help you take your first steps in the fascinating world of virtual airlines. Similarly for those more experienced "simmers" we offer a mature set of schedules, a virtual hangar full of aircraft repaints for both freeware and payware aircraft and an environment in which you can enjoy Flight Simulation without too many rules!

    Our Flight Tracking software (Compass2020) has been developed in-house and supports FSX, P3D, X-Plane and the new Microsoft Flight Simulator. It provides everything you need to prepare for your flight, will not intrude with "keyboard checks" and is long-haul flight friendly by permitting the use of time acceleration (up to x4) on flights longer than five hours.

    Airwego Virtual Airline Group

    While our original bases at Manchester and Humberside Airports still remain we have expanded our global operations to include Bristol, Jersey, London Gatwick, London Heathrow, London Southend, Jersey, East Midlands, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Norwich, London Stansted, Exeter, Bodo, Bergen, Johannesburg, Palma, Palermo and Puerto Rico.

    Singapore, our newest base, opened earlier this year and has recently seen the introduction of a brand new livery on the aircraft base there.

    Passenger and cargo flights are available from most bases with more details available at our web site.

    Airwego Virtual Airline Group

    On the topic of liveries supporting our "mainstream" and "Jersey" liveries we have a fantastic "Kalahari" livery used on aircraft based at Johannesburg with our Norway based aircraft entering the paintshop to receive their very own "Norge" livery as seen currently on our A321 Aircraft Fleet. Our Caribbean aircraft fleet, flying from Puerto Rico, also fly in their own colours. As we are a twenty year old virtual airline we also have our very own "retro" liveries as seen on our aircraft in the early 2000's.

    There is much more to our virtual airline than we can explain in this Press Release so we do encourage you to take a look at our web site and understand more about our character, history and how we can enhance your enjoyment of this fabulous hobby.

