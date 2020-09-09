  • Orbx Announces Darrington For MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-09-2020
    Andreas Hegi brings to Microsoft Flight Simulator one of our most beloved small airfields from the Pacific Northwest. Hot on the heels of his Orcas Island, Darrington is total rework of this charming airport, with complete PBR, entirely new high-resolution artwork and plenty more. Beyond the airfield, delight in the abundance of details around town; landmarks, VFR reference points, all-new watermasking and updated tree canopies are just the beginning. Nestled in the heart of the Cascade Mountains, and only a short hop to Orcas, Darrington is the perfect location to explore this stunning part of the world.

