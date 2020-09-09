  • SoFly A Guide to Flight Simulator Update v1.20

    Nels_Anderson
    SoFly - A Guide to Flight Simulator – MSFS 2020

    The SoFly Guide to Flight Simulator has been updated to version 1.20 for all current and future customers. This free update will help you to master the G1000 in a number of aircraft found in the new Microsoft Flight Simulator. From understanding the built-in autopilot functionality to a complete training flight, the new update focusing on the G1000 will help you further developer your virtual flying skills.

    In addition, customers will now find a complete key combination listing which can be printed out to keep nearby whilst flying for instant access to those default commands. Spend more time flying than second-guessing the control options.

    All of this and more has been added to the guide completely free of charge for customers.

    SoFly's A Guide to Flight Simulator now features 170-pages of stunning detail to help newcomers and series simmers alike with their brand new flight simulator experience.

    Customer Reviews:

    "This is an excellent publication for anyone who has or is contemplating purchasing Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020" - Deryck H

    "WOW! What a beautiful well-designed book for the Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. This book is exactly what I need to get familiar with the new MSFS 2020" - Gil D

    "When I took the time to read it carefully I realize that this book is very impressive and a superb collection for MSFS2020." - Lucien P

    Changelog v1.20

    • NEW - G1000 Tutorial
    • NEW - Airport Manoeuvring
    • NEW - Primary Key Controls
    • FIX - Corrected airport elevation for Sydney International Airport (YSSY)

    if you purchased from the FlightSim.Com Store just login to you store account and download the book again to get the latest version.

    Purchase SoFly - A Guide to Flight Simulator – MSFS 2020

