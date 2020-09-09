Aerosoft - Zagreb Professional Updated

Changelog:

Revised AFCAD with all positions and NAV ID points according to the official description with very little position correction of the runway itself to fit my satellite photomaps. Added one NDB. All geographic parking positions are as reported

New Correct Radar Antenna Head

Large Pillar Double Billboards at Airport Approach Roads

Correction of most models, New correct ILS antenna on 22 and ground radar pole correction, modification of all asbestos roof tiles etc.

Added new objects and slightly corrected old ones

A completely newly revised GroundPoly with associated position and layout related files. Added all changes by the beginning of this year and corrected all horizontal signage in position and appearance to be most true to the current status at the airport. New asphalt textures and some specular textures, new stains on EAST APRON

New facility, 3D pedestrian pavement and road curbs

New and Corrected Signal Lights (Taxi, Apron, Edge) with New Edge Lights

Finally removed old Taxi tags and installed new ones (not by me but by the airport manager, it took them a year to change old ones that were not used with new positions in the old parking lot)

Mild position correction according to GATE position correction

Attempt to slow down animated vehicles as they depart, go through turns and when stationary, the speed of movement itself is left for a 9 minute cycle

Position correction of some vehicles and added Panther6 × 6

Corrected cargo box position (I don't know the real name) at Cargo terminals with a slight deviation from the actual position because they are actually located in a single enclosed cage just at the Taxiway W passage. Added birds over the wooded parts of the airport

Corrected static lights and added a new one to the new parking spot

New vector files fully customizable to Orbx plugin, which supplement and partially correct yet retain most of what this plugin brings, for proper display it is necessary for Zagreb professional to be above Orbx files in Scenery / AddON program settings

Eject Extrude Bridges from the program but also from Orbx plugins (ugly shaped and authentic in appearance)

Correcting the position of advertisements on the road at 04 and added birds from the lake near 04

About Zagreb Professional

Fly to Croatia's capital with Zagreb Professional. This highly detailed scenery brings you to Zagreb Airport, named "Franjo Tuđman" after Croatia’s first president.

Zagreb Professional comes with all airport buildings and facilities, detailed terminals, and the complete military area of LDZA. Immerse yourself in this location that fits seamlessly into both default P3D and Orbx environments and features seasonal variations. Lots of little details around the airport are animated, e.g. the windsocks, flashing lights, apron traffic, and jetways. In the distance, you can spot the TV tower on the hill Sljeme and the ruins of the medieval fortified town Medvedgrad.

All the parking codes, navaids, ground marking, and taxiway layouts are based on recent charts. The VDGS at the East apron is fully functional, and the add-on includes two detailed AFCAD files for pass-through and push-back behaviour at the West apron.

Compatibility with FTX Global openLC Europe and FTX Global Vector ensures the scenery’s seasons and aerial images appear correctly if you use the FTX products.

