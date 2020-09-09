  • Indiafoxtecho MSFS LongEZ Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Indiafoxtecho MSFS LongEZ Update

    The Long-EZ project for Microsoft Flight Simulator has reached a level of quality which I believe it will be satisfactory for most users... so I am proceeding with the final stage (documentation and marketing information submission) for the release process.

    Just to set the record straight, it is by no means a perfect Long-EZ rendition... for example you can still spin the aircraft and I have not implemented the possibility to use rudder as additional speedbrake...but I still think it is fun to fly and nice to look at and has performances and handling reasonably close to the real deal.

