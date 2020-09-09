  • VSKYLABS Provides Details On Rutan LongEZ Project

    VSKYLABS Provides Details On Rutan LongEZ Project

    Coming (really) soon! The VSKYLABS Rutan LongEZ Project v3.0!

    Upcoming version v3.0 will include exciting new features such as rudder speed-brakes deployment with the use of both hardware pedals inputs. When the toe-brakes input is exceeding maximum pressure, both rudders will react. When being used together, they act as aerodynamic speed-brakes (this is without any relation to the belly-located speed brake).

    Another aspect of v3.0 is enhanced 3D modeling and texturing, including a wide-scale re-modeling and re-texturing of projects elements. Update for v3.0 was a perfect opportunity to re-map the project and to produce an easy to use paint kit, which will be added to the project.

    VSKYLABS Provides Details On Rutan LongEZ Project

    The already HIGHLY-DEFINED flight model was deeply evaluated, following the scheduled long-term development road-map of the project and following the on-going real-world LongEZ pilots feedback. Overall handling and performance aspects were further tuned.

    Upcoming version v3.0 is going to be a very exciting release!

    Development notice: The VSKYLABS Rutan LongEZ Project for X-Plane was developed following Mr. Burt Rutan's permission. However, it is an independent VSKYLABS project which is not affiliated and/or endorsed with/by Mr. Burt Rutan.

    As with all VSKYLABS projects - Upcoming update v3.0 is a FREE update to all owners!

    Source
    Product Page

