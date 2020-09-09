VSKYLABS Provides Details On Rutan LongEZ Project

Coming (really) soon! The VSKYLABS Rutan LongEZ Project v3.0!

Upcoming version v3.0 will include exciting new features such as rudder speed-brakes deployment with the use of both hardware pedals inputs. When the toe-brakes input is exceeding maximum pressure, both rudders will react. When being used together, they act as aerodynamic speed-brakes (this is without any relation to the belly-located speed brake).

Another aspect of v3.0 is enhanced 3D modeling and texturing, including a wide-scale re-modeling and re-texturing of projects elements. Update for v3.0 was a perfect opportunity to re-map the project and to produce an easy to use paint kit, which will be added to the project.

The already HIGHLY-DEFINED flight model was deeply evaluated, following the scheduled long-term development road-map of the project and following the on-going real-world LongEZ pilots feedback. Overall handling and performance aspects were further tuned.

Upcoming version v3.0 is going to be a very exciting release!

Development notice: The VSKYLABS Rutan LongEZ Project for X-Plane was developed following Mr. Burt Rutan's permission. However, it is an independent VSKYLABS project which is not affiliated and/or endorsed with/by Mr. Burt Rutan.

As with all VSKYLABS projects - Upcoming update v3.0 is a FREE update to all owners!

