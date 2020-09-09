Smooth Track Head Tracker For MSFS 2020

SmoothTrack (iOS+Android) - seamless Head Tracking with any iOS 13 or AR-capable Android device!

Developer John Goering has created an app which allows you to do just this; as long as it has a front facing camera. The app itself is available from both the Apple and Google Play stores, and apparently takes no longer than five minutes to set up. The Android version is currently in beta form, so at the moment it is heavily discounted (A£3.99 if purchased in the UK).

Any game that supports the FreeTrack or TrackIR protocol will work with this, including Flight Simulator, Elite: Dangerous, FSX, IL2: Sturmovik, and many, many others!

Silky smooth head tracking for your games - no extra equipment required!

Source