Neil's Tours Labor Day Week Sale

Tour The English Lake District With Neil's Tours

The Lake District is a popular tourist destination in the mountainous region of northwestern England. Its scenery is famous, with beautiful lakes, forests and mountains. Alfred Wainwright helped make the area popular with his pictorial guide books. It's a great place to visit on foot, and now thanks to Neil's Tours, by air.

Neil's Tours, now on sale at the FlightSim.Com Store at 50% off, offers tour guides and scenery for FSX, Prepar3D and X-Plane pilots to explore this scenic country, following in the footsteps of Alfred Wainwright.

Free background scenery for X-Plane is available from the FlightSim.Com file library either as a regular browser download or via torrents. These are the three scenery files:

Part 1: Lake-District.zip

Part 2: Lake-District-2-4-4.zip

Part 3: overlay.zip

About The Author Neil Birch

Neil Birch is a long time flightsimmer and has been creating scenery and tours for FSX for many years. This is his first venture into X-Plane. Neil is a pensioner who lives not far from the Lake District.

