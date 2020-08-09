Orbx Releases TrueEarth US Florida For Prepar3D

Welcome to the Sunshine State!

TrueEarth US Florida for P3Dv4+ is out now on OrbxDirect.

Orbx's latest addition to the P3D TrueEarth US range is yours to explore today. Enjoy our 20% launch special discount, ends Sept 10, 1am UTC.

Soar over golden beaches, vibrant coastal towns, famous theme parks, and explore the detailed cityscapes of Miami, Orlando, Jacksonville, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale and beyond. Experience this entire region come to life as only TrueEarth can provide. From the Everglades to Miami - Florida has it all!

