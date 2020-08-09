VSKYLABS He-162 Project Video

X-Plane developer VSKYLABS has released a video showing off their rather impressive He-162 Project.

VSKYLABS 'Test-Pilot': He-162 Project v1.0 - A quick video showing the VSKYLABS He-162 in some action. A thorough showcasing video will be released in the near future.

There is a non-music version of the video - link can be found in the video information (inside the video page in YouTube).

Source

VSKYLABS He-162 Project Released

VSKYLABS Updates Fraundorfer Aeronautics Tensor 600X

VSKYLABS Previews C-47 Project v3.0