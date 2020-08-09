  • Leading Edge Simulations Progress Report DC-3

    Leading Edge Simulations Progress Report DC-3

    DC-3 Development Update 5: Systems simulation part II - Automatic Pilot: The simplified version.

    Hey all you! Been about 1 month and a half since the last update. Due summer, family vacation, and a couple other obligations, the development speed was at minimum, but now I am cranking the speed up towards the final stretch. Also the rhythm of development updates, will return to normal, around 1 per 2 weeks. Enough of that, let's move on, and let's talk about Auto(matic) Pilots!

    History

    The original DC-3 was equipped with the Sperry Type A-3A Automatic Pilot (see the difference in the wording?), a 1930's system. I will not analyze the operation here, but in a next update, dedicated to the original version that will be simulated as well. In short, The automatic pilot, based on pneumatic operation, was developed to correct the angular deviations from straight and level flight, so WWII era bombers (like the B-17 Flying Fortress) become somewhat stable platforms for weapons (bombs) delivery.

    Rationale

    You can might imagine, that the operation was not very accurate, which led to development of the A-5 version later, during the WWII. During the development of our simulation, and after a long hunting for gathering good information since the use of the automatic pilot was mostly avoided(!), was obvious that in a flight simulation environment, will be extremely difficult to perform a controlled flight with ease. Overcompensation due to slow roll rates was a thing in the real aircraft, imagine in the sim! This led us to the decision to have a simplified version of the automatic pilot as well, as an option. Again, this does not means that the simplified version will allow to perform complex navigation tasks, but an "easier" method to controlled aircraft’s attitude, by the same means with the original version.

    Selection

    You will be able to select the mode you want to through the menu, where you will find a short description. Make sure that you select the version of the automatic pilot you want to fly with, either before flight, or with automatic pilot disengaged, to avoid any unintended flight path changes, or loss of aircraft control.

    Source
    Leading Edge Simulations Douglas DC-3 v2 Previews

