MSFS Cessna C152X Realism Mod

This mod by DRF30q to the default C152 makes numerous changes to engine performance and other aspects of how the aircraft flies. The installation does not create a new aircraft selection in the simulator. The modifications are applied to the Textron Aviation Cessna 152. Once the package is installed in the community folder, selecting this aircraft in the sim should load the C152X Mod aircraft.

Some Of The Current Improvements (Not Exhaustive)

Modified stall speeds flap up/flap down in accordance with published information. Aircraft will now stall at a significantly higher speed.

Numerous changes to engine performance, now in accordance with Lycoming O-235L2C (115HP, 2700RPM) See note below.

Fuel consumption adjusted.

Long Range Fuel Tanks 37.5USG total useable. See note below.

Fuel Gauges correctly calibrated.

Fuel Gauge indications will vary realistically in out of balance flight (depending on quantity of fuel in tank) and also on the ground when the aircraft is not wings level.

Flight tested to verify climb, cruise, service ceiling, fuel consumption etc in accordance with published information.

Oil Temperature Gauge - gauge calibration and oil temperature modelling adjusted.

Oil Pressure Gauge - gauge calibration and oil pressure modelling adjusted.

Electrical system - completely remodelled, using documented electrical loads etc.

Now models realistic battery discharge/charge and subsequent electrical system behaviour.

If battery goes flat, various systems will fail at various voltage levels as the battery discharges.

Ammeter - gauge calibration and behaviour.

Low voltage light now comes on below ~ 1000 RPM as in real life.

OAT thermometer now operates regardless of the position of the master switch.

The overhead (Dome) light can now be dimmed by the dimmer knob below the pilot control yoke.

