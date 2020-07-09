Aerosoft Announces Airport Trondheim For MSFS

Aerosoft has listed as "coming soon" some Microsoft Flight Simulator scenery for Airport Trondheim. No further information is provided, just a couple of screen shots. Aerosoft has previously released FSX scenery of Trondheim-Varnes back in 2017 so now revisit it for MSFS 2020.

The city of Trondheim is located in central Norway and dates back to the 11th century. Trondheim Airport Vaernes is an international airport located 10 nm east of the city. It shares facilities with a Royal Norwegian Air Force station.

