Stairport Sceneries Updates Paderborn XP

Stairport Sceneries have updated their X-Plane scenery of Paderborn to version 1.0.1.

Removed TerraMaxx support

Added SAM Sesons support (SAM plugin required)

Added vegetation color optimizations for SFD Global, Orbx TerraFlora and Ortho4xp (SAM plugin required)

Added wet surface effects to ground textures

Changed snow piles objects

Added orthophoto normal maps

Updated ground markings and parking positions to match current real world layout

Added custom road networks around EDLP airport

Updated water bodies

Updated vegetation (new shading, higher density)

