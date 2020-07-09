Stairport Sceneries Updates Paderborn XP

Stairport Sceneries have updated their X-Plane scenery of Paderborn to version 1.0.1.
Paderborn XP has been updated to 1.0.1:
- Removed TerraMaxx support
- Added SAM Sesons support (SAM plugin required)
- Added vegetation color optimizations for SFD Global, Orbx TerraFlora and Ortho4xp (SAM plugin required)
- Added wet surface effects to ground textures
- Changed snow piles objects
- Added orthophoto normal maps
- Updated ground markings and parking positions to match current real world layout
- Added custom road networks around EDLP airport
- Updated water bodies
- Updated vegetation (new shading, higher density)
Source
Stairport Sceneries Announces CYQM For X-Plane
Stairport Sceneries Previews German Islands - Borkum