    Sierrasim Simulation Announces La Nubia Airport SKMZ For MSFS

    A few days after releasing SKMZ MSFS, I share with you the advances, the stage will have an inclined runway designed with MSFS SDK, model textures with MSFS SDK effects, own platform textures, emblematic buildings of the city!

    Airport La Nubia services the city of Manizales, Colombia. Located 5 miles from the city, its short runway and limited ramp space only allow smaller turboprop airliners to use the airport. It is also known for its difficult weather.

