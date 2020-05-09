  • DC Designs Concorde Progress Update

    It's been a very busy week here as work comes to an end on Concorde - which normally represents the most hectic end of a production schedule!

    Lots of testing of the systems aboard Concorde, and I should probably reiterate to everybody who is looking forward to buying Concorde that although we definitely don't do "study level", everybody is really going to have their hands full operating this aircraft. There really is so much to do to ensure that the airplane flies as it should, in terms of fuel transfer, centre of gravity balance and hitting the right "numbers" in the climb that I'm afraid there's no easy way out - you either fly the airplane right, or you don't get to experience Mach 2 at 58,000ft. We're not putting anything in the user's way, it's just plain physics and aerodynamics.

    I'm hoping to wrap up the project sometime next week, with the release following as Just Flight's own schedule allows. I can also report that although final pricing isn't nailed down yet, I can assure everyone that the price of Concorde will be in the ball-park of my previous releases, so no super high pricing going on here. I can also confirm that upgrades to MSFS, when Concorde is released for it, will be priced very low, even though I will probably re-build the entire cockpit to bring it up to the new standards.

