FSimStudios Announces Kelowna For MSFS

On their Facebook page, FSimStudios has briefly announced that they are working on Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada, for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator. Unfortunately as is all too often the case, no details are offered, other than that it is "coming soon". A couple of nice screen shots and included.

FSimStudios News On MSFS Plans

