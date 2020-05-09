Canadian Xpress September Fly-in: Capitals of the East Coast I

This month, we continue our monthly fly-ins around Canada with part 1 of our 2-part fly-in tour of the Canada's East Coast.

St. John's is the capital and largest city of the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It is on the eastern tip of the Avalon Peninsula on the large Canadian island Newfoundland. The city spans 446.04 square kilometers and is the easternmost city in North America. The city has a rich history, having played a role in the French and Indian War, the American Revolutionary War, and the War of 1812. Italian inventor Guglielmo Marconi received the first transatlantic wireless signal in St. John's. Its history and culture have made it into an important tourist destination.

Charlottetown is the capital and largest city of the Canadian province of Prince Edward Island. Named after Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz, queen consort of King George III of the United Kingdom. It was famously the site of the Charlottetown Conference in 1864, the first gathering of Canadian and Maritime statesmen to debate the proposed Maritime Union and the more persuasive British North American Union, now known as Canadian Confederation, although PEI itself would not join Confederation until 1873, six years after it was formed in 1867.

Canadian Xpress® would like to invite all pilots to join us Saturday, September 19th at 10h00edt (14h00z) and 21h00edt (Sunday 01h00z) for our September 2020 fly-in where we will fly from St. John's (CYYT) to Charlottetown (CYYG).

This is an open invitation to all pilots no matter what your flying experience to attend this Canadian Xpress® sponsored event that will be flown on the VATSIM network.

More information regarding this event including charts and optional add-on scenery can be viewed by visiting the Monthly Fly-In page under Events at http://canadianxpress.ca

