Making Your Own Scenery MSFS 2020 - Australia Pack
by vLegion_
Hi guys, sorry in advance for the long video but I hope that it helps you build some fantastic stuff in the sim!
If you have any questions please check my discord or the megapack and ask for me.
Install MSFS SDK from the Devmenu In-Game!
Install Blender Exporter for MSFS:
https://www.fsdeveloper.com/forum/res...
Import Models using Catchup Pro:
https://blendermarket.com/products/ca...
Import Models Using Free Method:
https://github.com/heikkisa/blender-i...
Download Australia Pack via:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folder...
