  • Review: Orbx London City Airport For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-04-2020 05:21 PM  Number of Views: 4  
    0 Comments
    Pages: Review: Orbx London City Airport For MSFS  Next

    Review: Orbx London City Airport For MSFS

    By MrYorkiesWorld

    Orbx - London City Airport for MSFS 2020     Orbx - London City Airport for MSFS 2020

    Introduction

    Hello there guys, my name is MrYorkiesWorld, welcome back to the channel, and welcome to my review of the new Orbx London City Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    It's a fantastically detailed piece of scenery from Orbx that I'm very excited to review, and I'd like to thank my good friend Dom Smith over at FlightSim.com for making this video possible by providing me with a copy of the scenery.

    London City Airport is an international airport in London, England. It is located in the Royal Docks in the London Borough of Newham, approximately 7 miles east of the City of London and a shorter distance east of Canary Wharf.

    So without further ado, let's get into the review.

    Orbx - London City Airport for MSFS 2020     Orbx - London City Airport for MSFS 2020

    Orbx - London City Airport for MSFS 2020     Orbx - London City Airport for MSFS 2020

    Performance

    Now I'm going to jump straight into the performance because this is probably one of the main things everyone is going to be looking for when they consider buying this scenery. I'm happy to say that based on my hardware; a 2080Ti and an i9-9900K with 32GB of RAM, this airport actually runs really well.

    I think it's important to note that every system is different, and the 2080Ti is now considered to be a previous-gen GPU since the recent announcement of the RTX 30 series from Nvidia. Chances are you'll see even better performance with the RTX 30 series GPUs, but even with a 2080Ti, performance and visuals are still really good.

    On various different test flights in aircraft such as the A320, the 787-10 and the Cessna 172, I was able to get between 45 - 60FPS, which I consider to be really good. The one thing to bear in mind though, is that this was using stock aircraft, and not something complex such as a PMDG model which we will see making its way to the sim in the future.

    Overall though, I was definitely impressed with the performance. It's a lot better than what we've seen in previous simulators, so definitely a thumbs up from me.

    Orbx - London City Airport for MSFS 2020     Orbx - London City Airport for MSFS 2020

    Orbx - London City Airport for MSFS 2020     Orbx - London City Airport for MSFS 2020

    Night Lighting

    Lighting effects from early evening to early morning look spectacular as always in Flight Simulator 2020, and there doesn't seem to be much of a drop in texture quality either during this time. I was also pleased to see that there were no texture bugs present (something I've experienced on other platforms).

    The dynamic lighting at night looks nice, although it's possibly a little darker than what you'd actually experience in the real world. However, this is a simulator and not real life, so I'm not really bothered about it personally.

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS
      Next
    Pages: Review: Orbx London City Airport For MSFS  Next

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beta boeing boeing 737 bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dc designs dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sim-wings simworks studios taburet torquesim traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    blackpanther

    How to get to Radio page of MSFS 2020 King Air 350 G1000?

    Thread Starter: blackpanther

    I'm not glass cockpit user. The G1000 in the King Air 350 has me totally baffled. How to you get to the radio page to set Nav1, Nav2, etc....

    Last Post By: waltch Today, 05:37 PM Go to last post
    andyjohnston

    Get Out Of The Way!

    Thread Starter: andyjohnston

    Last Post By: andyjohnston Today, 05:25 PM Go to last post
    dood

    ATC not working?

    Thread Starter: dood

    Hey All! I'm having a couple problems I'm hoping you all can answer. I'm pretty frustrated at this point. For me, I have no AI traffic if I turn...

    Last Post By: dood Today, 05:20 PM Go to last post
    hjwalter

    Repainting existing scenery textures

    Thread Starter: hjwalter

    Hi all, I have some older airport scenery satellite textures which have (probably hand painted) water polygons near or around them but their...

    Last Post By: Jim Robinson Today, 04:58 PM Go to last post