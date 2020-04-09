Review: Orbx London City Airport For MSFS

Review: Orbx London City Airport For MSFS By MrYorkiesWorld

Introduction

Hello there guys, my name is MrYorkiesWorld, welcome back to the channel, and welcome to my review of the new Orbx London City Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

It's a fantastically detailed piece of scenery from Orbx that I'm very excited to review, and I'd like to thank my good friend Dom Smith over at FlightSim.com for making this video possible by providing me with a copy of the scenery.

London City Airport is an international airport in London, England. It is located in the Royal Docks in the London Borough of Newham, approximately 7 miles east of the City of London and a shorter distance east of Canary Wharf.

So without further ado, let's get into the review.

Performance

Now I'm going to jump straight into the performance because this is probably one of the main things everyone is going to be looking for when they consider buying this scenery. I'm happy to say that based on my hardware; a 2080Ti and an i9-9900K with 32GB of RAM, this airport actually runs really well.

I think it's important to note that every system is different, and the 2080Ti is now considered to be a previous-gen GPU since the recent announcement of the RTX 30 series from Nvidia. Chances are you'll see even better performance with the RTX 30 series GPUs, but even with a 2080Ti, performance and visuals are still really good.

On various different test flights in aircraft such as the A320, the 787-10 and the Cessna 172, I was able to get between 45 - 60FPS, which I consider to be really good. The one thing to bear in mind though, is that this was using stock aircraft, and not something complex such as a PMDG model which we will see making its way to the sim in the future.

Overall though, I was definitely impressed with the performance. It's a lot better than what we've seen in previous simulators, so definitely a thumbs up from me.

Night Lighting

Lighting effects from early evening to early morning look spectacular as always in Flight Simulator 2020, and there doesn't seem to be much of a drop in texture quality either during this time. I was also pleased to see that there were no texture bugs present (something I've experienced on other platforms).

The dynamic lighting at night looks nice, although it's possibly a little darker than what you'd actually experience in the real world. However, this is a simulator and not real life, so I'm not really bothered about it personally.