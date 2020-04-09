  • SoFly - A Guide to Flight Simulator - Brief Info Update

    SoFly - A Guide to Flight Simulator – MSFS 2020

    At its initial release SoFly promised that their new Guide To Flight Simulator would be updated and improved, at no charge to customers, as time went on. They've already been good to their word, issuing a 28 page expansion recently, and have now announced future planned updates:

    SoFly - A Guide to Flight Simulator – MSFS 2020

    • Version 1.1 released last Friday included a print option due to feedback from the community
    • Version 1.2 will be released on Wednesday 9th Sept 2020 with a focus on the G1000 and a nice tutorial to help those customers
    • Version 1.3 will be a full flight with the TBM putting everything we have learned into practice. This will release on 16th September.

    Following on from that, future versions will focus on cities, airports and also the Airbus A320Neo!

    Finally, we finally got ourselves a really energetic trailer to demonstrate the guide:

    Purchase SoFly - A Guide to Flight Simulator – MSFS 2020

