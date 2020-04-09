VSKYLABS He-162 Project Released

The VSKYLABS 'Test-Pilot': He-162 Project v1.0 was just RELEASED!

This unique project will allow to see and "feel" the He-162 in a bit of a different light than the "usual" He-162 in combat flight simulators...This project is focusing on how the He-162 actually worked, and how to fly and handle it in practice, in a highly defined research-based simulation in X-Plane 11. Coupled with X-Plane's sophisticated Experimental flight model and VR (Virtual Reality), flying the He-162 turns into a fascinating educational and professional experience.

Unless being flown and operated within limits (mechanically and aerodynamically), the VSKYLABS He-162 *will* blow tires, collapse landing gears, lose flying surfaces, experience engine flame-outs, engine fire, break-up and other surprises...just like its real-world big brother.

The project is includes an original, highly detailed and illustrated He-162 Pilot's Operating Manual booklet which includes detailed explanations regarding the He-162, its systems and how it was operated authentically during WWII.

