X-Plane 11.50 Release Candidate Three

    Third time's a charm? I hope so. We cut a new release candidate this week.

    The main reason for the new RC: the very latest AMD drivers (2020.8.3) crash X-Plane in Vulkan. We are working with AMD on this; in the meantime you can run the 2020.8.2 drivers. We wanted to get an error message into the app guiding users - hard crashes were spiking in our auto reporting.

    Since we were recutting, we also included fixes for non-working manipulators, and some GL clipping of plugins and the map by airplane wings.

    I expect this RC to go final, although I realize I'm tempting fate by putting it in writing. We have a few more fixes we are sitting on for an 11.51 bug fix patch to avoid introducing last minute changes in RC.

    Source

