Aerosoft - St. Tropez For MSFS

Immerse yourself in the world of high society and fly to Saint Tropez – the popular travel destination of the beautiful and rich. Every summer, numerous international stars enliven the small harbor town of 5.000 inhabitants and enjoy exclusive beach clubs, restaurants and boutiques.

For today's modern jet set, the appropriate means of transport must not be missing, obviously. That’s why one can see all kinds of modern airplanes at La Môle – Saint-Tropez Airport (15km southwest of Saint-Tropez). Now is the time to take off with your own virtual business jet and try the approach yourself.

Aéroport La Môle - Saint-Tropez is mainly used by charter companies and local aviation clubs. Seasonal scheduled flights are offered by Air Glaciers with a King Air 200 to Geneva and Sion, for example, as well as by Heli Securite with a helicopter connection to Nice. Most business jets of the brands Cessna, Falcon, Embraer and Hawker are able to cope with the runway length of 1,071m.

Based on the latest image sources, highly detailed objects were created at and along the airport. In addition, the villages La Môle and Le Moulin Roux have also been upgraded with individual autogen. Hand placed vegetation and up-to-date runway layouts round off your visit to the picturesque French area.

Features

Realistic replica of the airfield Saint-Tropez La Môle (LFTZ, LTT)

Detailed 3D models of airport buildings and other facilities

High-resolution custom ground textures

Very detailed PBR textures for objects

Individual static aircraft and liveries matching the real airfield

Latest runway, taxiway and line layouts

Custom color corrected orthophoto

Custom 3D night lighting

Hand placed vegetation and clutter objects

Custom AI routes for proper traffic integration

