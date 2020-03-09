Verticalsim Releases Plant City Airport For MSFS

Glad to introduce my first airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator: KPCM - Plant City Municipal.
Plant City Airport is a public-use airport located two nautical miles southwest of the central business district of Plant City in Hillsborough County, Florida, United States. The airport is publicly owned by the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority, which also operates Tampa International Airport.
Features
- Iconic objects such as (water tower, FBO, etc. etc.)
- 4K PBR buildings with HDR lights
- 4K ground texture work that blends with surrounding areas
- Proper AI taxiway pathing
- Free future updates
