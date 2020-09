FlightSimLabs Teases Concorde Project

Despite no longer flying in the real world, Concorde is still much in demand among flightsimmers. Today Flight Sim Labs (FSLabs) has issued the briefest of teases, showing a single picture of Concorde with no text to accompany it at all. Comments seem to speculate that it is most likely for Prepar3D though a lot with for an MSFS 2020 version.

