  • FS2Crew - Flight Crew A320 - Button Control For MSFS v1.1 Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-03-2020 10:18 AM  Number of Views: 38  
    0 Comments

    FS2Crew – Flight Crew A320 – Button Control For MSFS

    Change Log Version 1.1

    • New: Option to auto reopen the FS2Crew Main Panel if, when using a single monitor, the FS2Crew window gets automatically hidden when you put the Flight Simulator window in focus.
    • New: Option to select the model you are using (A318 to A330). This will load the associated Max Flap Speed values (VFE) for the selected aircraft. You can select NONE to disable the VFE speed check when calling for flaps during the approach phase.
    • New: Option to set the Engine Start Sequence (1 then 2 instead of 2 then 1).
    • New: A text label has been added to the Main Panel indicating if the FS2Crew Main Panel is (or is not) in focus. If you wish to use the available Hotkeys to trigger the Main and Secondary button, the FS2Crew Main Panel must 'not' be in focus since these events are detected by the simulator itself, and in order for the simulator to be able to detect an event, it must be in focus.
    • Fixed: When starting the engines, the mode will no longer jump to takeoff mode.

    Make your Airbus Come Alive – with the push of a Button!

    Featuring a brand new User Interface system and redesigned from the bottom up to work in the beautiful new Microsoft Flight Simulator, Flight Crew A320 brings your flight simulator experience to a whole new level of immersion and realism!

    This program was designed for the default Airbus in the new Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020), but it also works in P3D and FSX with the FSLabs and Aerosoft Airbus (See Limitations). In fact, it will work with any Airbus.

    It features a very low learning curve so you can spend your time flying rather than sifting though a 100 page manual.

    This is a BUTTON CONTROL product only. It does not include Voice Control.

    Features

    • Works with any Airbus in MSFS, P3D or FSX (within limits)
    • Real-world A320 Checklist
    • Flight Crew Callouts (example: “V1”, “Rotate”)
    • Flight Crew interaction (Captain, FO, Purser)
    • Procedures follow stock Airbus Procedures (where possible)
    • Voice Sets: US, UK and EU (German)
    • FA Cabin PAs (Users can now swap in their own custom Cabin PAs)
    • Purser Communications
    • New User Interface System
    • New Audio System
    • New Functions (i.e., Auto Checklist Respond)
    • Rejected Takeoffs and Missed Approaches
    • Turn-Arounds
    • And More!

    Purchase FS2Crew – Flight Crew A320 – Button Control For MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beta boeing boeing 737 bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dc designs dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sim-wings simworks studios taburet torquesim traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video vienna virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    hjcoelho

    Oversized trees workaround

    Thread Starter: hjcoelho

    Vegetation seems way off in terms of size. Based on what I’ve seen, trees are 3 to 4 times higher than it should. Look how strange they are in...

    Last Post By: hjcoelho Today, 11:05 AM Go to last post
    stabingerb

    MD80 For MSFS? Is anyone working on one?

    Thread Starter: stabingerb

    Just curious if anyone knows if/when there will be an MD-80/90 released for FS2020, and which Dev is working on it. Thanks!

    Last Post By: rabbitc Today, 11:01 AM Go to last post
    2cvNation

    MSFS 2020 update has been released

    Thread Starter: 2cvNation

    I've just dowloaded the update from Microsoft Store and started off on my first flight with the A320. Curious to see what the differences will be....

    Last Post By: rabbitc Today, 10:58 AM Go to last post
    learpilot

    FS 2020 is a Hot Mess

    Thread Starter: learpilot

    This shouldn't have been put out !! I dont think the developers ever flew in one of the previous MS flight Sims.What a hodge podge of unthought out...

    Last Post By: rabbitc Today, 10:53 AM Go to last post