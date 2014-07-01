  • Canadian Xpress September 2020 Monthly Challenge

    Canadian Xpress September 2020 Monthly Challenge

    Eareckson Air Station, formerly Shemya Air Force Base, is a United States Air Force military airport located on the island of Shemya, in the Alaskan Aleutian Islands. Eareckson Air Station is located on the western tip of Alaska's Aleutian Islands near the larger island of Attu and is located approximately 1500 miles southwest of Anchorage. The airport lies on the south side of the 2-mile by 4-mile island and is 98 feet above mean sea level.

    Shemya Island has been the scene of two major earthquakes. The Rat Islands earthquake, measuring 8.7 on the moment magnitude scale, occurred on February 3rd, 1965. It was followed by severe aftershocks and a tsunami, but damage was limited to cracks in the taxiways. The Near Islands earthquake, measuring 7.6 (surface wave magnitude), occurred on February 1st, 1975. A high degree of damage occurred to the runways and hangars and communications were disrupted for a short time.

    Your mission is to fly from Adak (PADK) to Eareckson AS (PASY) with either the Canadian Xpress Airbus A318-111, Airbus A320-200, Boeing 737-700, Boeing 737-900 or Boeing 757-200F freeware or payware aircraft only which are available to all pilots regardless of rank, but only for the challenge.

    Join Canadian Xpress today in order to participate as there are some great prizes to be won including:

    • Aerosoft Products
    • Bonus Flight Hours
    • Canadian Xpress Monthly Challenge Award

    The September 2020 Monthly Challenge is open to all Canadian Xpress® pilots from September 2nd, 2020 until September 29th, 2020.

    Canadian Xpress Virtual Airline
    "Fly Virtually Anywhere!™"
    http://CanadianXpress.ca

    CXA-TV "Watch Us Fly!"
    http://CXA-TV.com

