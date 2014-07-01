Fly the Maddog X 64 Bit Edition Released

Fly the Maddog X 64bit edition 1.7b725 "official" full installers released! (P3D v4.4 - v4.5 - v5.0).

The team is back from the holidays, and we've just uploaded new "official" full installers: 1.7b725!

This new version addresses all bugs reported with the previous 1.7b723 Open Beta program, free for all 64 bit edition customers (P3D v4.4/v4.5/v5.0).

A new full installation is required but you'll be able to export your airframes/settings into this new build (instructions are detailed in the included PDF guide).

