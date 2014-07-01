Aeroplane Heaven CTRL-Ezy Javelin Update

Some time ago, Aeroplane Heaven announced that they were planning on creating aircraft for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator but were not yet allowed to discuss which ones. Their latest Facebook post reveals that their Ctrl-Ezy Javelin is getting closer to release for FSX/P3D and newly announced that it will also probably support MSFS:

The Ctrl-Ezy Javelin is getting closer to release, for FSX and P3D 4.5 / V5.0 and probably MSFS.

