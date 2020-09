Captain Sim 767 Captain II v1.0 Released

Good news for those who are back to P3D: the 767 Captain II version 1.0 is finally available.

Meet a new generation of the ‘767 Captain’ product line – the 767 Captain II, which will include the following expansions for Prepar3D:

767-300ER Base Pack

767 Wireless CDU

767 Freighter Expansion

767-200 Expansion

