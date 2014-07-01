KerrSpectives - So What About The MSFS 2020 Scenery?

KerrSpectives - So What About The MSFS 2020 Scenery? Introducing The Series By Kenneth J. Kerr

Hey there folks, it's Kenneth J. Kerr here, and I'm back on FlightSim.Com with a brand new series of views, reviews, and sometimes opinionated rants concerning the world of flight simulation.

So what happened to the old series (On An Older System)? Well, through the generosity of another reviewer (I won't mention his name, but he knows who he is), I acquired a much younger system after he upgraded to a brand new one and "handed down" his older one to me. Bottom line, my old system was retired, and with it the concept of the original series, and the articles that were still in the works.

So, here I am with a newer computer, a whole new idea for articles, and along comes Microsoft with the earlier-than-expected release of MSFS 2020. No question, it's time to put pen to paper again, and get writing!

What is this new series? I've coined a new word for it. "KerrSpectives" is short for Kenneth J. Kerr's perspectives on flight sim, although I might just extend the term to encompass other aspects of my writing too.

Let's set some ground rules. What is a perspective? A perspective is essentially a person's view of something. So, if you have a perspective on some aspect of life, you've got to appreciate that it might be highly subjective, intensely personal, woefully inaccurate, and open to change as time goes on.

The implications for my flight simming KerrSpectives are this. You might not agree with me, I might not always be correct, and I might even change my mind as my experience grows. As Wayne Dyer said, "Change the way you look at things and the things you look at change." In other words, if you disagree with me it's OK, I might end up disagreeing with myself as time goes on!

And with that said: Let's get to the very first article in the series. Let's talk about my KerrSpective on the MSFS 2020 scenery. By the way, I run the sim in 1920 x 1080 resolution, so the screenshots reflect that. 4K would be better.

It's A Whole New World

There's no question about it, Microsoft has re-written the rule book with this one, and in MSFS 2020 have given us a whole new world in which to fly. Just think about it, the whole world in photo imagery (also known as "ortho"). This would have been unimaginable just a year or so back, and if you've been around the MSFS franchise for 32 years like me, it's a long way from the solid blue sky and single-toned green land that we once knew!

First impressions are of course mind blowing. The wow factor is off the charts. The subtle lighting, the amazing weather engine, these are jaw dropping. And when you combine them with that stunning scenery, it's everything that many of us have hoped for--for decades!

However, those are the first impressions, and sometimes the second and third impressions can muddy the waters. It's like buying a car that you see in a showroom, you can see no wrong in it, but when you look at it in the light of day a few days later, you begin to see the scratches. And so it is with the scenery in MSFS 2020. It is stunning, it is brilliant, it is awe inspiring... BUT it is flawed, incomplete, and at times disappointing.

Not everyone will see this of course. Once again it is a matter of perspective. If you only fly airliners at 33,000 feet, you might have a very different view of the scenery (both literally and in terms of impression) from someone who putters around the sky at 1000 feet above the ground in an ultralight. You might also have a different perspective if you only fly in areas that you don't know, compared with flying over parts of the world that you know like the back of your hand.

In my case, I usually fly General Aviation, often below 5000 feet AGL, and mostly over areas that I have some real-life flight experience with. My expectations then are very high, and therein lies a problem. Great expectations can lead to disappointment, and this is compounded by the fact that for a year Microsoft hyped this product up like we would never again need another scenery addon. Rightly or wrongly, I expected error-free perfection, or at least darn close to it.

So did we get that? In a word, no. Is it great, oh yes. Is it beautiful, no question. Is it perfect? Sadly it is not.