Aerosoft CRJ Announced For MSFS

Aerosoft has announced that they are working on a CRJ package for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator. Information presented in the form of a video interview with Mathijs Kok, the CRJ is still in development with hope of being released this year. Also in the works are the Twin Otter and Airbus jetliners.

Scenery was discussed in the video as well, including a Paderborn freeware. Many other airports will be coming, including those in their current MegaAirport range as well as regional airports.

