PKSIM MSFS/P3D Development Plans

    Hi everyone. We know it’s been a pretty busy year for everyone in many ways, as well as for the development of add-ons. It's been a fast pace year with many surprises, such as the release of two new simulators, Prepar3D V5 and Flight Simulator 2020. All this took place within the COVID-19 pandemic and in between the development of PKSM-Lima, resulting in the huge challenge for us of being able to adapt our products to the new available platforms. Which we have decided it what comes next within the future of PKSM.

    So far we have elaborate a development plan for both simulators that we hope to accomplish. As some of you are already aware, Flight Simulator 2020 launching was almost a surprise to many developers like us, while SDK was kept hidden for almost everyone. The above explains why we took a little longer to study the possibility of adapting all our products to MSFS.

    Today we want to introduce the future plan which initiates with the launching of PKSM-Lima scheduled for late September 2020 and the following updates:

    Microsoft Flight Simulator

    • Cali - November 2020
    • San Andres - Late December 2020
    • Bogota - 2021
    • Lima -2021

    Prepar3D

    • Lima - Late September 2020
    • Cali - October 2020
    • San Andres - November 2020

