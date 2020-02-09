  • Origami Studios Update On Bulldog For X-Plane 11

    Origami Studios Update On Bulldog For X-Plane 11

    Today we're happy to announce that the Scottish Aviation Bulldog by Origami Studios, in collaboration with SimToolKitPro will be released on Friday 11th September 2020 for X-Plane 11.

    We're also happy to announce that the aircraft will be exclusively sold on the iniBuilds store. iniBuilds is known for their extensive community support and content, and we're incredibly excited to be working with the team.

    With the Bulldog, you will be receiving 8 custom liveries, an extensive flight-model tuned against feedback from real Bulldog pilots and recorded aerobatic procedures. Coupled with detailed 4k visuals, sounds, realstate and custom systems; this will be the most extensive representation of this fading British icon.

    Lastly we would like to apologize for our long silence. When we started in Spring 2020, we had no idea that this would lead us down this road. We're incredibly grateful to those who have supported us, and we all hope you enjoy the aircraft!

    Source

