Taburet – Vancouver Harbours for MSFS

Microsoft Flight Simulator Vancouver photogrammetry adjust; rebuild photogrammetry around the coastline of Vancouver. Starting from the Iron Workers Memorial bridge ending all the way around the city to the Science World building.

This package also adds some custom objects around the port area such as ships and containers to fill void areas and also as replacement where photogrammetry is absent or malformed at the point of being unusable. Some coastline where of benefits have been slightly raised to produce more of a 3D effect.

This scenery have also the benefit of being automatically updated whenever MS / Asobo update photogrammetry data around Vancouver. Some additional night lights are also added around portal built up areas to enhance the atmosphere.

