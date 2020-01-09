FSDreamTeam Preview Video Of O'Hare In MSFS 2020

Scenery developer FSDreamTeam, have previewed a video on YouTube of O’Hare International Airport (KORD) for Flight Simulator 2020:

When a native scenery PBR meets a native graphics engine PBR.

KORD scenery, a native PBR graphics on MSFS 2020. Custom jetways with active lighting during animation. And finally ... Brenda!

O'Hare International Airport, typically referred to as O'Hare Airport, Chicago O'Hare, or simply O'Hare, is an international airport located on the Northwest Side of Chicago, Illinois, 14 miles northwest of the Loop business district.

When used with a native PBR engine (such as the one used in Flight Simulator 2020), the results can be really impressive.

Source

