iniBuilds Announces v1.04 Of A300-600R(F)

Ubaid over at the iniBuilds forums, has announced news of their 1.04 update for their A300-600R(F) X-Plane 11 package:
Development Update #7 - 31st August 2020
Hello all, I hope you are well and have had a fantastic summer!
August has been a truly exciting month for both iniBuilds and the flightsim community!
As some of you are aware we released the iniSimulations A300-600R(F) on the 10 August. Since we have provided three minor updates. This week we hope to release 1.04 which will consist of a changelog of 200+ items from minor bug fixes to enhanced sounds! We really wanted to not only fix bugs but start listening to our respected customers' feedback and start integrating these features in. A changelog will be provided on release.