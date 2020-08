Drzewiecki Design Announces Washington Landmarks MSFS

We are happy to inform you that our newest product - Washington Landmarks MSFS will be published next week for Microsoft Flight Simulator [2020].

The product will feature roughly 1500 custom-made, PBR-textured, performance-friendly buildings as well as numerous other objects like vehicles, static aircraft, and enhancements to 4 airports (not KDCA).

