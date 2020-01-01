FS2Crew – Flight Crew A320 – Button Control For MSFS

Make your Airbus Come Alive – with the push of a Button!

Featuring a brand new User Interface system and redesigned from the bottom up to work in the beautiful new Microsoft Flight Simulator, Flight Crew A320 brings your flight simulator experience to a whole new level of immersion and realism!

This program was designed for the default Airbus in the new Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020), but it also works in P3D and FSX with the FSLabs and Aerosoft Airbus (See Limitations). In fact, it will work with any Airbus.

It features a very low learning curve so you can spend your time flying rather than sifting though a 100 page manual.

This is a BUTTON CONTROL product only. It does not include Voice Control.

Features

Works with any Airbus in MSFS, P3D or FSX (within limits)

Real-world A320 Checklist

Flight Crew Callouts (example: “V1”, “Rotate”)

Flight Crew interaction (Captain, FO, Purser)

Procedures follow stock Airbus Procedures (where possible)

Voice Sets: US, UK and EU (German)

FA Cabin PAs (Users can now swap in their own custom Cabin PAs)

Purser Communications

New User Interface System

New Audio System

New Functions (i.e., Auto Checklist Respond)

Rejected Takeoffs and Missed Approaches

Turn-Arounds

And More!

Purchase FS2Crew – Flight Crew A320 – Button Control For MSFS