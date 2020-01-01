  • FS2Crew – Flight Crew A320 – Button Control For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-31-2020 01:47 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    FS2Crew – Flight Crew A320 – Button Control For MSFS

    Make your Airbus Come Alive – with the push of a Button!

    Featuring a brand new User Interface system and redesigned from the bottom up to work in the beautiful new Microsoft Flight Simulator, Flight Crew A320 brings your flight simulator experience to a whole new level of immersion and realism!

    This program was designed for the default Airbus in the new Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020), but it also works in P3D and FSX with the FSLabs and Aerosoft Airbus (See Limitations). In fact, it will work with any Airbus.

    It features a very low learning curve so you can spend your time flying rather than sifting though a 100 page manual.

    This is a BUTTON CONTROL product only. It does not include Voice Control.

    Features

    • Works with any Airbus in MSFS, P3D or FSX (within limits)
    • Real-world A320 Checklist
    • Flight Crew Callouts (example: “V1”, “Rotate”)
    • Flight Crew interaction (Captain, FO, Purser)
    • Procedures follow stock Airbus Procedures (where possible)
    • Voice Sets: US, UK and EU (German)
    • FA Cabin PAs (Users can now swap in their own custom Cabin PAs)
    • Purser Communications
    • New User Interface System
    • New Audio System
    • New Functions (i.e., Auto Checklist Respond)
    • Rejected Takeoffs and Missed Approaches
    • Turn-Arounds
    • And More!

    Purchase FS2Crew – Flight Crew A320 – Button Control For MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beta boeing boeing 737 bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dc designs dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sim-wings simworks studios sr22 taburet torquesim traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Seabreeze

    X-Box controller for Showcase Camera

    Thread Starter: Seabreeze

    Hi all. New to the forum here. (Also 79 years old, so be kind). Not at all familiar with X-Box hardware, etc. Can someone either answer a couple...

    Last Post By: garybarth Today, 03:41 PM Go to last post
    alan4728

    flight sim 2020

    Thread Starter: alan4728

    I believe this flight sim 2020 is a disgrace to the flight sim community ! its not for the cp user at all its for x-box .Most of our...

    Last Post By: Kapitan Today, 03:15 PM Go to last post
    Apollo212

    Not really for Beginners

    Thread Starter: Apollo212

    I am a beginner through and through and am struggling with it, sure I have learnt a bit but charts and navigation in general are hard to follow and...

    Last Post By: Th3Cap3 Today, 03:02 PM Go to last post
    andyjohnston

    First Flight

    Thread Starter: andyjohnston

    Last Post By: Rockcliffe2 Today, 03:00 PM Go to last post