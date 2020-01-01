  • Sxairportdesign Previews KBNA Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-30-2020 03:14 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    SXAD previews KBNA

    Here are some WIP images of the much requested BNA update. The integration of the high resolution mesh of Prepar3D v5, (which we will introduce into the Prepar3D v4 update) has taken a lot of work, as I have literally had to hand stitch the airport into the terrain.

    In addition we will remove the taxiway by the terminal and asphalt the area over, add dynamic lighting and upgrade the approach light appearance.

    The new terminal has just opened, so if anyone has any images of it from the air side and would like to send them to us please feel free and we can look into adding that also.

    SXAD previews KBNA

    SXAD previews KBNA

    SXAD previews KBNA

    Also there's a non color corrected WIP image of (one of) our next projects.

    SXAD previews new project

    Source
    SXAD - San Antonio Int'l Released

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro avro vulcan beta boeing boeing 737 bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dc designs dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg prepar3d prepar3d v5 rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sim-wings simworks studios taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Apollo212

    Not really for Beginners

    Thread Starter: Apollo212

    I am a beginner through and through and am struggling with it, sure I have learnt a bit but charts and navigation in general are hard to follow and...

    Last Post By: Apollo212 Today, 04:38 PM Go to last post
    glider66

    Problem switching form xbox pass to boxed premium deluxe

    Thread Starter: glider66

    ...I'm still very impressed and pleased with it, but I have a new problem.. :confused: Although I'd pre-ordered the boxed Premium Deluxe version...

    Last Post By: FlightDreamer Today, 04:36 PM Go to last post
    MikeF

    Upgrade from Gamepass To Retail Premium

    Thread Starter: MikeF

    I installed the Gamepass version to get a feel for the sim. After trying it out, and liking it, I am purchasing the retail Premium version. I have...

    Last Post By: glider66 Today, 04:29 PM Go to last post
    Goatman24

    Great Wall of China missing?

    Thread Starter: Goatman24

    Anyone seen the Great Wall of China in their flights? I flew out of Bejing heading NW didn't see anything. I had heard it was visible from orbit. ...

    Last Post By: dbauder Today, 04:10 PM Go to last post