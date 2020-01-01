Sxairportdesign Previews KBNA Update

Here are some WIP images of the much requested BNA update. The integration of the high resolution mesh of Prepar3D v5, (which we will introduce into the Prepar3D v4 update) has taken a lot of work, as I have literally had to hand stitch the airport into the terrain.

In addition we will remove the taxiway by the terminal and asphalt the area over, add dynamic lighting and upgrade the approach light appearance.

The new terminal has just opened, so if anyone has any images of it from the air side and would like to send them to us please feel free and we can look into adding that also.

Also there's a non color corrected WIP image of (one of) our next projects.

Source

SXAD - San Antonio Int'l Released