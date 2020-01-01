LatinVFR Releases Miami For MSFS

Miami the magic city! Its airport Miami International (KMIA) one of the world’s busiest and most connected airport in North America. With flights to and from North America, Caribbean South America and Europe it’s the international gateway of the south east of the United States.

We have re-created completely Miami airport to truly immerse with all new and amazing features of Microsoft Flight Simulator.

LVFR Miami Int’l Airport Features

Hand made and detailed ground markings and textures according to the most recent airport situation.

Realistic terminals, cargo buildings airport buildings using MSFS PBR materials.

Realistic airport lighting.

Taxiways, aprons, runways sloped using the native MSFS system.

Optimized for performance to be used on most types of systems.

Customized jetways

Customized train animations.

Accurate airport gate/parking to current real world airport layout.

Source

LatinVFR Announces Miami KMIA For MSFS

LatinVFR Releases Bradley Airport For P3D