How To Create MSFS 2020 Scenery



Hot To Create Custom Aerial Scenery In MSFS 2020 By Augustin Winther

Introduction

This guide will show you how to create an aerial scenery in MSFS. Please do note that this tutorial will not show you how to install the prerequisites. It is also pretty much necessary to already have some knowledge of scenery development in MSFS.

The remainder of the tutorial is actually a PDF which you can either read inline here or download.

Augustin Winther

Download PDF version of this article