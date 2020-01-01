How To Create Your Own MSFS 2020 Liveries



How To Create Your Own MSFS 2020 Liveries by vLegion_

Introduction

Past versions of Microsoft Flight Simulator have had vast numbers of freeware repaints created for them, and there's now no reason to think that MSFS 2020 will be any different. However, the techniques for creating liveries/skins are new and will have to be learned by those interested.

vLegion_ has created several videos to help you get started and has allowed us to present them here. Hopefully this will get your creativity going. Please remember to share your repaints with us though the FlightSim.Com file library.

MSFS Livery Tutorial

Hi guys, I have made a video on how to create your own liveries in MSFS 2020.

This has been a highly requested video in my discord so here it is. I kept it as short as possible. Please comment if I can assist further, I will try my best to assist.

Download Template

Download NVIDIA Texture Tools

Download Liveries Pack (Official Pack Download)

How To

Installation:

Open the downloaded file Extract to a location of your choosing Open your game files folder Default Locations are:



Steam //

%appdata%\Roaming\Microsoft Flight Simulator\Packages\Community\



Microsoft / Game Pass:



Go to %localappdata% (search using windows search), then

Packages\Microsoft.FlightSimulator_RANDOMLETTERS\LocalCache\Packages\Community

Install the files from the GAME READY Folder into the Community folder.

If you have already installed the mega pack, then you will need to update your

Layout.json // Located in AppData\Roaming\Microsoft Flight Simulator\Packages\Community\liveries-a320

&&



Aircraft.cfg // Located in AppData\Roaming\Microsoft Flight Simulator\Packages\Community\liveries-a320\SimObjects\Airplanes\Asobo_A320_NEO as explained in the video.

Full readme available in download, too long for description.

Editing

Install DDS Editor if you're using Photoshop (available here).

Open the four provided PSD's Alter Image / Colors as Required To Change color click the panel in the right that says PAINT HERE Use the provided guidelines to assist with the creation of your skin, make sure to hide them when you're finished so they're not in your final export. Save file to the directory of your template as DDS using Ctrl + Shift + S Launch Game Enjoy your new skin!

