  • How To Create Your Own MSFS 2020 Liveries

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-30-2020 10:15 AM  Number of Views: 20  
    0 Comments
    How To Create MSFS 2020 Liveries

    How To Create Your Own MSFS 2020 Liveries

    by vLegion_

    Introduction

    Past versions of Microsoft Flight Simulator have had vast numbers of freeware repaints created for them, and there's now no reason to think that MSFS 2020 will be any different. However, the techniques for creating liveries/skins are new and will have to be learned by those interested.

    vLegion_ has created several videos to help you get started and has allowed us to present them here. Hopefully this will get your creativity going. Please remember to share your repaints with us though the FlightSim.Com file library.

    MSFS Livery Tutorial

    Hi guys, I have made a video on how to create your own liveries in MSFS 2020.

    This has been a highly requested video in my discord so here it is. I kept it as short as possible. Please comment if I can assist further, I will try my best to assist.

    Download Template

    Download NVIDIA Texture Tools

    Download Liveries Pack (Official Pack Download)

    How To

    Installation:

    1. Open the downloaded file
    2. Extract to a location of your choosing
    3. Open your game files folder
      • Default Locations are:

        Steam //
        %appdata%\Roaming\Microsoft Flight Simulator\Packages\Community\

        Microsoft / Game Pass:

        Go to %localappdata% (search using windows search), then
        Packages\Microsoft.FlightSimulator_RANDOMLETTERS\LocalCache\Packages\Community
    1. Install the files from the GAME READY Folder into the Community folder.
      If you have already installed the mega pack, then you will need to update your
      Layout.json // Located in AppData\Roaming\Microsoft Flight Simulator\Packages\Community\liveries-a320
      &&

      Aircraft.cfg // Located in AppData\Roaming\Microsoft Flight Simulator\Packages\Community\liveries-a320\SimObjects\Airplanes\Asobo_A320_NEO as explained in the video.

    Full readme available in download, too long for description.

    Editing

    Install DDS Editor if you're using Photoshop (available here).

    1. Open the four provided PSD's
    2. Alter Image / Colors as Required
    3. To Change color click the panel in the right that says PAINT HERE
    4. Use the provided guidelines to assist with the creation of your skin, make sure to hide them when you're finished so they're not in your final export.
    5. Save file to the directory of your template as DDS using Ctrl + Shift + S
    6. Launch Game
    7. Enjoy your new skin!

    vLegion_
    My Youtube Channel
    My Discord
    MSFS Livery Mega Pack Discord

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS
    Tags: livery, repaint, skin

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beechcraft beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dc designs dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale scotland sierrasim sim-wings simworks studios taburet torquesim traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    marbig

    FPS really really low. Something's not right?

    Thread Starter: marbig

    Seeing posts from people running MSFS on machines with close to same specs as mine. Some complaining about their fps getting down to around 20. MSFS...

    Last Post By: DominicS Today, 12:05 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: 737-400 In MSFS

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?21221-737-400-In-MSFS

    Last Post By: kiwikid Today, 11:53 AM Go to last post
    malct

    New Joystick Needed for FS2020

    Thread Starter: malct

    Spending a lot of time looking for a new Joystick to replace the Old MS Sidewinder P Pro. It looks like we are limited on what we can buy with...

    Last Post By: rajgon Today, 11:45 AM Go to last post
    learpilot

    Flap Settings

    Thread Starter: learpilot

    I have a Throttletek !! I cannot get the flaps to go in increments just 0 to full how about you guys ??any suggestions

    Last Post By: rkl122 Today, 11:43 AM Go to last post